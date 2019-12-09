Morgantown man sentenced to more than 15 years incarceration for distributing meth

A Morgantown man was sentenced Monday to 188 months incarceration for distributing methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 30-year-old Khareem Sampson pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April 2019. He admitted to distributing methamphetamine in July 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Sampson's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises, according to Powell's office.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.