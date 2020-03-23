Mon County nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19; Daughter of patient raises concerns

A resident at Sundale Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sundale Nursing Home Medical Director Carl Shrader, the resident was showing symptoms. The resident was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Shrader said West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources notified them at 4 p.m. that the resident tested positive.

Ten days before, the building was quarantined, Shrader said. No visitors were allowed in, and staff had to be pre-screened.

However, one woman says that the nursing home should do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19

"They need to come up with a means of segregating them and keeping them in separate places," said Courtney Templeton, the daughter of a patient at the nursing home, "They have to accept these people, they can't tell them 'no' and they're doing what they can do but they don't have the place to keep them separate."

Templeton also said that she has contacted the C-D-C as well as the local and state health departments in regards to this issue.

As of tonight, West Virginia has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19.