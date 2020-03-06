Morgantown police officers prepare for St. Patrick's day celebrations

Morgantown police will have extra officers out today through March 14 for the upcoming St. Patrick's holiday.

Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents safe.

"A lot of the business owners and students decided to celebrate St. Patricks Day this weekend in lieu of March 17 because it co-ensigns with spring break," said Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston.

Officials say due to past trouble, extra officers will be in the central business district along with the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission specifically looking for underage drinking and fake I.D's.

Officers will be on the look out for impaired drivers and reckless behavior as well.

Preston says if you decide to drink, there are several options available so you can get home safely.

"With public transportation, PRT transportation, taxis, ride shares, there is just absolutely no reason for folks to end up under arrest for driving impaired," Preston said.

According to the press release, public consumption of alcohol and possession of open containers within the city is not allowed. For your safety, officers encourage you to not be alone, know your limit and be aware of your surroundings.

"If somebody needs assistance, go to the nearest police officer," Preston said. "There will be plenty of them on foot, they will be right there in uniform, in plain sight all over downtown."