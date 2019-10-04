Morgantown sees boost in business as WVU Homecoming weekend kicks off

The feeling of game day is already in the air of Morgantown as WVU fans are preparing for the division rivalry football game Saturday against Texas.

Owner of the Cupcakerie, Anna Carrier, says her "horns down" sign has been shared by many people on Instagram.

"I am here to watch the Mountaineers beat up on Texas," said Brandon Richards, a WVU fan who traveled from Point Pleasant to see the game.

Fans filled the RV lots by Friday morning and tailgating began a day early as fans gathered to support their college and their team.

But it was not just fans traveling this weekend.

"Actually, New York State. I am up in the Finger Lakes region (...) I come down for a couple of the football games. Set up here on High Street, sell some T-Shirts, I have got a lot of Tie-Dyes and sweatshirts and hoodies," said Jeff Moores of Find Harri Prints.

Moores had a table set up on High Street selling blue and gold shirts with Morgantown themed designs on them.

If Moores is as successful as other businesses around Morgantown, he will be seeing a lot of sales this weekend.

"We already have a lot of orders. People are getting cupcakes this evening for tailgates tomorrow. People are picking up orders for tailgates tomorrow morning. They have already placed their orders and in the morning, I am sure we will have quiet the influx of business with people getting orders of cupcakes," said Anna Carrier, co-owner of the Cupcakerie.

Joey Arbuckle, manager of Exchange Books which sells WVU merchandise, says he sees boosts in business whenever there is a home game, but with this being homecoming weekend, he has seen his store very busy on Friday alone.

The weekend kicked off with a parade down High Street and kick-off for the homecoming game will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.