Morrisey's Senate campaign received funds from a PAC connected to indicted Giuliani associates

A campaign finance scandal involving associates of President Trump's personal lawyer has a connection to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

A federal indictment released Thursday charges multiple men tied to Rudy Giuliani with making illegal campaign contributions by disguising them through an LLC, Global Energy Producers.

The indictment accuses the Ukrainian-born men of funneling foreign money to U.S. federal candidates.

The men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are charged with making illegal contributions of $325,000 and $15,000.

As first reported by WTAE-TV, the $15,000 donation from Global Energy Producers was made to 35th Inc., a Morgantown-based PAC that supported Morrisey's 2018 Senate campaign. Morrisey lost that race to Joe Manchin.

The $325,000 donation was made to the America First Action PAC in 2018, a group that supported President Trump's reelection.

The Associated Press reports that the men named in the unsealed indictment had "key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter."

A spokesperson for Morrisey's office released a statement saying, "35 Inc. PAC is an independent entity, and any questions should be directed to them."