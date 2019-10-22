Mother gives birth in laundry room by candlelight during tornado

Many people in Texas spent Sunday night in basements, bathrooms and closets to stay safe during thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Mech and Derrick are proud parents of a baby girl who was born during a tornado. (Source: KTVT via CNN)

One woman spent the evening with several others in a laundry room as she delivered her baby girl.

"When it was about time to start pushing, all of our phones started going off with alerts that there was a tornado," said Kasie McElhaney, a midwife.

With no time to waste and a tornado swirling nearby, the team from The Bump Birthing Center went to work by candlelight.

"We got blankets on the floor, we got supplies set up all over the room and then candles everywhere," McElhaney said.

Once they were set up, they asked the mom-to-be to get ready to give birth in the laundry room. Seven people in all were packed in the room.

"I was just so focused on the pain from the contractions," said Mech.

"As soon as the baby came out she was like laughing and 'I can't believe I did it,'" McElhaney said. "I don't even think it really occurred to her that we were in the laundry room."

"I was brought back on the bed and that's when I realized, 'Oh, there was something actually serious.' I'm just so grateful," Mech said.

Many people who heard Mech's story suggested to name the baby something like Stormy or Dorothy, but she settled on Sekani instead.

