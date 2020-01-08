Mother pleads for help: Says son was wrongfully charged with drug possession

Back in December, 5 students from Lewis County High school were hospitalized after taking prescription medication from another student.

Principal John Whiston says the school recognizes the problem and is ready to fight back.

"We are reacting to something and we want to let our kids know...I told some folks earlier when we had an incident here, were not giving up, and if we have students putting forth effort, there's nothing our kids cant do."

But according to the mother of one of the students she feels like the school has given up on her.

"The school system basically let me down, my son...they're trying to charge him with a drug charge for taking pills here at the high school that he didn't take."

The mother says her son was taken to the hospital just out of suspicion of taking the distributed medication and after taking him home the next day, it only got worse from there.

"Shortly after I received paperwork in the mail stating they were going to charge him with possession. Which has got me confused because they never found no drugs on my son, his drug screen came back negative, so how can they get him for a possession charge?"

The mother says besides the school, shes been reaching out for help since the incident, but has had no luck.

I've tried to contact his lawyer and he hasn't contacted me at all, I'm getting no answers from anybody, it's just not right," she said.

Her son's court date is set to happen soon and the mother can only hope all goes well.