Mother/Daughter duo creates Billie Eilish "Bad Guy" parody video

Pop artist Billie Eilish was up for a total of 6 Grammys Sunday night.

However, Eilish now may have some competition coming out of Harrision County.

Local Bridgeport mother and daughter duo, Shannon and Addie recently uploaded a parody to Eilish's hit song "Bad Guy" on Youtube.

They titled it "Mean Mom" and since its release, the duo says the video has become more popular than they ever could have imagined.

They also say they can't even remember how the whole idea got started.

"I think that we were just singing the song one day," said daughter, Addie.

I don't know. I just thought (the "Mean Mom" lyrics) would fit lyrically. I started messing with all the lyrics then, and a lot of people are sharing it. It's funny. I mean a lot of mom's probably can relate to it," said mom, Shannon.

The duo says to keep an eye out for more parodies that could be on the way.