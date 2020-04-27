Employee with Mountain Line tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with Mountain Line Transit Authority has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee tested positive on April 24 and is isolating at home, according to a news release from Mountain Line.

Mountain Line officials say they learned of COVID-19 contact on a bus. Employees and passengers who may have been potentially exposed have been identified and are working with the Monongalia County Health Department to take the necessary steps to test, isolate and trace potential additional contacts.

At this time, no other employees or passengers with potential exposure are showing or reporting any symptoms, according to officials.

Mountain Line officials say they have taken aggressive steps to protect the safety of its transit operations since the early part of the pandemic. Buses are disinfected with DSV (Disinfectant, Sanitizer, Virucide) on a daily basis, plus several other measures to ensure the safety of employees and passengers have been taken.

Officials say the Authority will continue to operate service for as long as possible.