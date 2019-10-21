Mountain Lion Transit Authority working toward a free bus pass program for county tax payers

The Mountain Lion Transit Authority plans to provide bus passes to residents and businesses that pay property tax through a new program called the Property Tax Bus Program.

Those that are individual home and property owners, rental property owners, and commercial property owners will be eligible for the passes.

Rental or commercial property owners may choose to offer the bus passes to their tenants, as long as they notify the Authority with the name and address of the individual.

David Bruffy, the CEO of Mountain Lion Transit, said there could be many benefits from this program, such as a decrease in traffic or pollution.

However, the biggest benefit is helping those in the community who need access to reliable and affordable transportation.

"If you're really trying to advance your financial situation, to be able to have that free ride that you can count on, that you've already paid for whether it's because you paid a personal property tax or a real property tax, you know that you have a way to get around," Bruffy said.

The program is still being discussed and finalized.

The next meeting will be on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Star City Town Hall.

Officials said the public is welcome to attend the upcoming meetings.

For more information on the potential program, you can visit the Mountain Transit website.