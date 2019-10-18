Mountaineer Coalition FOCUS Project release HIV and Hepatitis data of Harrison, Monongalia and Marion counties

The Mountaineer Coalition FOCUS Project released their statistics for Hepatitis B, C and HIV testing over the past year.

Among those that tested positive, two were from the baby boomer generation.

The statistics were gathered from January of 2018 to June of 2019. They tested over 1,500 people across Monongalia, Harrison and Marion counties.

The results show a drastic amount of positive Hepatitis C cases in the three counties. Harrison county is the leader with over five percent of those tested returning positive results.

Harrison county Health Department Executive Director Chad Bundy says this is because Harrison County's tests were focused on a certain demographic.

"We test our patients specifically, primarily in a high production clinic where we are certain that inter-venous drug use is a common denominator" said Bundy.

And that focus was purposeful as according to the results of the three counties, 80% of those that tested positive also admitted to a history of inter-venous drug use.

One of the most surprising takeaways from these tests is the Hepatitis rates among the baby boomer population.

"You can have hep c for decades and walk around an not realize it until all of a sudden you're coming down with end-stage liver or having some liver issues. So we would like our primary care providers in our communities to regularly test people who are in the baby boomer generation" said Jennifer Goldcamp, Director of Nursing for MCHD Clinical Services.

These numbers reflect the national average of Hepatitis C as, according to Center for Disease Control statistics, West Virginia overtook Massachusetts in 2018 as the state with the highest rate of Hepatitis C by population.

The Mountaineer Coalition FOCUS Project is funded by a grant from Gilead Pharmaceuticals and provides free testing in Monongalia, Marion, and Harrison counties.