Mountaineer Food Bank serves over 600 in Upshur County Mobile Food Pantry

The Upshur County Monthly Mobile Food Pantry got an early start Friday.

The mobile food pantry is supplied by Mountaineer Food Pantry.

Upshur County volunteers worked with Mountaineer Food Bank staff at the Event Center at Brushy Fork to fill and move boxes of food into vehicles.

The event was supposed to start at 11 a.m., but families lined up early and distribution kicked off hours ahead of schedule.

"So, what happens is, we come once a month. We advertise it through the community. We serve about 600 families. We advertise from 11:00 to 1:00. But we have already served 517 families and it is [11:20 a.m]," said Vanessa Perkins, a volunteer working Friday morning.

The Mobile Food Pantry was hosted by the West Virginia National Guard and returns monthly.