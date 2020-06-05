Movie theaters permitted to open Friday; most remain closed

Governor Jim Justice allowed movie theaters to reopen Friday, but many will remain closed.

Most major theater chains have yet to allow their theaters reopen. Cineworld, owners of the largest chain in the United States, Regal Entertainment Group, have yet to publicly announce a reopening date.

Cinemark Theaters will reopen in phases, beginning in on June 19th and continuing to July 10th.

“The entire Cinemark team is eager to welcome movie-goers back to our auditoriums for an immersive, shared experience with enhanced health and safety protocols that will give our employees, guests and communities confidence and peace of mind,” said Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark in a statement sent to 5 News by the Cinemark Public Relations team.

Locally owned theaters, Tygart Valley Cinema and Upshur Cinema 6, have yet to publicly announce when they will resume operations.