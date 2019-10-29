Mt Clare Fire Department looking for vandal who damaged lot and bay doors

The Mt Clare Fire Department needs help identifying a person of interest after their lot and bay doors were damaged.

According to the Mt Clare Fire Department's Facebook page, their lot is close to being closed to the public without some help.

The fire department is looking for the driver of the car in the security footage, according to the post. They have identified the passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bill Pringle 304-629-7780 or Danny McNemar 304-641-0245.