Mudslide shuts down only road leading to Marion County community

Mary Stewart's family has owned a home on Riverside Drive in Marion County since the late 80s.

It's unclear who's responsible to fix Riverside Drive in Marion County as the second mudslide this year has people blocked off from their homes. (Photo: WDTV)

But the only road leading to and from the home is quickly sliding toward the Tygart Valley River.

"This is disastrous," Stewart said. "There's definitely something different. This whole configuration has been here since the early 1930s. There's never been something like this that has happened."

This slip is one of two on Riverside Drive; one further up the road is already fixed.

But this most recent slip in front of her home is the worst yet. It's the second time a mudslide happened there this year.

The roughly 13 people who live on the other side of these downed trees are now forced to park on the side of the road and walk to their homes, according to Stewart.

"The fact that we've had two slips like this in the span of 11 months suggests there is something else going on," Stewart said. "We need to address this as a community somehow."

The people who live on the opposite end of these trees who have to duck under them just to get to their cars say they're willing to do anything to resolve the issue. But it's unclear who should fix the road.

Stewart posed the question to Marion County Commissioners Wednesday.

Stewart told them she's reached out to the Division of Highways. Officials there told her there's an orphaned section of the road. It's unclear who owns it.

County commissioners told Stewart they'll look into who is supposed to maintain the road and will help her if they're allowed. Counties don't have jurisdiction over highways in West Virginia; the state oversees operations on more than 90% of the state's highways network.

While Stewart and other homeowners want longterm fixes to see how to prevent future slips, their main concern is the safety of residents blocked in by the slide.

"How do we get a fire vehicle down there to put out the fire? If there's a medical emergency, how do we get an ambulance there to get those folks out? The community will do what we can, but we're limited," Stewart said."

Stewart hopes engineers will eventually inspect the hillside. She ideally wants to see Riverside Drive connect with Brentwood Drive.

She told commissioners she fears fixes could take months, if not a year.