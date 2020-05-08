Multi county pursuit leads to man's arrest, troopers say

A man was arrested after leading troopers on a multi county pursuit Thursday evening.

At 7:23 p.m., troopers saw a white Toyota Camry along the Coalton-Pumpkin Town Road in Randolph County after it fled from Elkins Police, according to a release from West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say they tried to stop the car. However, the driver fled, leading troopers on a pursuit into Upshur County.

The driver, identified as Wesley Cunningham, was arrested, troopers say.

Cunningham has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing DUI and fraudulent registrations.