Multiple crews responded to a fire at a town-home in Shinnston last night.

According to 911 Dispatch the fire began at 10:50 p.m. on Church Street.

All residents at the town-homes were evacuated and no one was believed to be injured in the fire.

There's still no word on what caused the fire, but the Shinnston Fire Department is investigating.

