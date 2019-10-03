Multiple crews respond to fire at Provence Market in Bridgeport

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 8:08 AM, Oct 03, 2019

BRIDGEPORT, WVA (WDTV)- Multiple crews are battling a fire at Provence Market in Bridgeport.

According to 911 officials the fire was reported just before 7:30 am Thursday morning.

All roads surrounding the building have been closed and vehicles are being detoured.

 