Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Claypool Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in just before 4 p.m. No one was injured.

Stonewood Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Anmoore Fire Department and EMS responded, 911 officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stonewood Fire Department will be investigating.

