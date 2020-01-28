Multiple agencies respond to business fire on Route 19

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a business fire on Route 19 at the intersection of Shinnston Pike and Meadowbrook Road.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday.

911 officials said the building is the old MEC building.

No injuries have been reported, 911 officials said.

Spelter Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Worthington Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department and Harrison County EMS are on scene, 911 officials said.

Spelter Fire Department will be investigating.

We have a reporter heading to the scene.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.