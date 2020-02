Multiple agencies are on the scene of a working house fire on Simpson Road.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the blaze came in around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

No one was injured, 911 officials said.

Flemington Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Boothsville Fire Department and Flemington EMS are on scene, 911 officials said

