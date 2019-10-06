Multiple arrested on drug charges after vehical search

According to the Doddridge county sheriff department's Facebook page just after midnight one of their K-9 units was called to assist with a resisting prisoner on Pike Fork near Wallace road.

The resisting person was operating a motorcycle while his license was revoked for DUI.

He was identified as Tee El Dodd out of Harrison county where he was also wanted. Dodd was found to be in possession of, a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, digital scales, and a couple hundred dollars in cash.

He was arrested on felony charges, but while on scene a vehicle pulled up with Sharon Kathleen Dodd, (Mr. Dodds mother), Elizabeth Ann Oldaker, and a Mr. Jeremy David Stackpole.

The vehicle was searched by K-9 and officers on scene, which resulted in all three occupants being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy.

All four have been taken into custody and transported to the north central regional jail.