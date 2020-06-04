Multiple arrests in Morgantown child pornography investigation

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department Detective Division, which is a member of the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, made multiple arrests after internet crime investigations.

From May 18 to May 28, detectives conducted an operation to search, seize, and arrest individuals who were distributing child pornography.

Detectives used 26 search warrants, searched 6 residences, seized 8 electronic devices, and made multiple arrests related to the transferring, uploading, and possession of child exploitation material.

The following individuals were arrested:

- Robert Digman,65, Morgantown

- Jeevraj Rathore,57, Morgantown

Additional arrests are pending for several other suspects related to the investigations.

