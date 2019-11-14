Multiple crews battle Harrison County house fire

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at a residential home on 3rd Street in Gypsy Thursday night.

The call came in just after 9 p.m., according to 911 officials. Spelter Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department, Worthington Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded.

There are no word on any injuries. The Shinnston Fire Department will be investigating the fire.

Stick with 5 News for updates.