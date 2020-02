Part of Philippi Pike is closed and crews are preparing to fly a person to the hospital from a structure fire in Harrison County, according to 911 officials.

The call came in at 7:18 p.m. for a structure fire on Philippi Pike in East View.

Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Bridgeport Fire Departments responded as well as Anmoore EMS.

5 News has a reporter on the way to the scene, we will keep you connected with updates.