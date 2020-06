Morgantown, W. V.A. -- Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management, the call came in just before 5:45 this morning on Statler Run Road near Morgantown.

At this time, the fire is under control and there have been no injuries reported.

Multiple Fire Departments responded to the scene, including Blacksville, Casville, Fairview and Grant Township.

