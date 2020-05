Multiple crews responded to a car fire in Harrison County on Friday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the call came in just before 4 a.m. for the fire on Family Drive in East View.

Crews from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Stonewood and Nutter Fort Fire Departments responded to the scene and worked to quickly put out the blaze.

The cause of the car fire is unknown, and there were no reported injuries.