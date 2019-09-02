Multiple crews respond to fire at Adance Auto Parts in Harrison County

Multiple emergency crews responded to a commercial fire at the Advance Auto Parts in Clarksburg, near Nutter Fort on Monday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 dispatch, the call came in just before 2 a.m. when they received reports of smoke showing at the business located on the 400 block of Buckhannon Pike.

Crews from Nutter Fort, Bridgeport, Anmoore and Stonewood Fire Departments responded to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the damage or what caused the fire at this time.

There is no word on the extent of the damage or what caused the fire at this time.


