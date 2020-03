Multiple crews responded to a fire at an outbuilding in Pine Bluff early Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 dispatch, the fire began just before 1 a.m. on Pine Bluff Road.

Crews from Shinnston, Bridgeport, Spelter and Lumberport Fire Departments worked to extinguish the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.

