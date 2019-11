Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Reynoldsville on Wednesday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, the fire started just after 1:30 a.m. on Wilsonburg Road.

Reynoldsville, Salem, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort and Spelter Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as Harrison County EMS.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

