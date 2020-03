Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Pepper Road Thursday morning.

According to Barbour County 911 officials, the call for the blaze came in at 8:13 a.m. The fire started in the attic.

No one reported injured, 911 officials.

Philippi Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Barbour County EMS responded to the scene, according to 911 officials.