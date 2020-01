Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Harrison County on Sunday night.

According to 911 dispatch, the call came in just before 10 p.m. for the blaze on Mount Clare Road.

Crews from Mount Clare, Lost Creek, West Milford and Reynoldsville Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire and there is no word on what caused it.

No word on what caused it.