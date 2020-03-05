Multiple crews respond to trailer home fire in Barbour County

Multiple crews are on the scene of a working trailer home fire on Lower Hackers Creek Road.

According to Barbour County 911 officials, the call for the blaze came in around 3 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported at this time, 911 officials said.

Philippi Fire Department, Belington Fire Department, Junior Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Babour County Emergency Squad and Nutter Fort Fire Department responded, 911 officials said.

