Multiple officers respond to single-vehicle pursuit in Bridgeport

Multiple officers responded to a single-vehicle pursuit in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, the vehicle failed to yield to an officer at 2:55 a.m. during a traffic stop on Lodgeville Road.

It is unclear why the vehicle was originally being stopped by an officer, or the route of the pursuit and speeds it reached.

However, the pursuit did come to an end on Lee Anne Lane.

There is no word on if an arrest has been made or if so, what the suspect has been charged with.

Stick with 5 News as we continue to keep you up to date on the latest details.

