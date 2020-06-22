Advertisement

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

A statue of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with an Indigenous person walking alongside him on his right as well as an African American person walking alongside on his left side is depicted at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History. For years, this symbol of American superiority has adorned the museum even as calls for its removal have been numerous. A NYPD patrol car sits in front of statue for protection during the American uprising on June 17, 2020 in New York City. (Credit: mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)
A statue of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with an Indigenous person walking alongside him on his right as well as an African American person walking alongside on his left side is depicted at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History. For years, this symbol of American superiority has adorned the museum even as calls for its removal have been numerous. A NYPD patrol car sits in front of statue for protection during the American uprising on June 17, 2020 in New York City. (Credit: mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX via AP) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

The statue at the museum’s Central Park West entrance depicts Roosevelt on the horse with the Native American man and the African man standing on either side.

The museum’s president, Ellen Futter, tells the New York Times the decision to remove the bronze statue comes amid the movement for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: moments ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

National

Geared Up

Updated: moments ago
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

National

Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was there since 2019, feds say

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

National

Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

News

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

Latest News

National

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

National Politics

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jorge Quiquivix
Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.

National

Apple is worth nearly $2T

Updated: 1 hour ago
Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple's stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.

National

Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE and KATHLEEN FOODY
A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, protests against racism and a rancorous election season.

National

Tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.