Mylan Pharmaceuticals donating 10M tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Mylan Pharmaceuticals will be donating 10 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate, 200mg, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a news release from Mylan, the donation to the HHS is through its Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for possible use under an investigational new drug application authorized by the FDA or an Emergency Use Authorization granted by the FDA.

The news release states FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization to ASPR's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to permit the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine sulfate supplied from the Strategic National Stockpile to treat adults and children who weigh 110 pounds or more and are hospitalized with COVID-19 for whom a clinical trial is not available, or participation is not feasible.

The company says they also started shipping additional product to wholesalers within the U.S. to help support existing patient needs to address shortages for FDA-approved product use.

Mylan says their hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets are currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The company will also be donating product to the World Health Organization to support its investigation of the potential effectiveness of several medicines in treating COVID-19.

Mylan announced last month that they re-started production of generic hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets, 200mg, at its Morgantown manufacturing site to meet increasing demand in the context of COVID-19.