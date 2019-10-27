Mylan Park Aquatic Center held open house

The new Aquatic Center in Mylan Park held an open house on Saturday for the public to come see what it has to offer.

Those in attendance were able to take a tour of the 90,000 square foot center that houses three pools. The community pool has with six lap lanes, six water slides and outdoor water splash pad that is open seasonally. There is a 750,000 gallon competition pool that is Olympic size, and a fitness area for those who are interested in working out outside of the water.

Besides the tour, visitors attending the open house could participate in an open swim and visit with those that were tabling at the event.

"This was a way to get everyone excited to make sure they knew what options were available to them," Taylor Payne, the coordinator of marketing and memberships, said.

Payne also mentioned that by having this open house, it helped them consider things they can do in the future to make the community's experience better.

"We are a non-profit organization, so we're really able to listen to the community in that way," she said. "I know that today was very eye opening for us because we were able to get a lot of questions and a lot of input from the community. We were then able to turn around and say yeah absolutely, lets see how we can accommodate this need or this demand or this want from the community."

Those interested in a membership can purchase one in person or online.

The Aquatic Center will be open to the public beginning Nov. 1.