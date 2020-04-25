NASA develops prototype that helps COVID-19 patients

Researchers at NASA develop a prototype that helps Coronavirus patients.

It is called VITAL, which is short for Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally.

After passing a critical test at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York this week, NASA is hoping for fast track approval of the ventilator in the coming days so it can be used to help COVID-19 patients .

The prototype works like traditional ventilators where sedated patients rely on an oxygen tube to help them breathe.

It is built to last three or four months unlike ventilators in hospitals that are designed to last for years and help patients with other medical issues.