NASA selects SpaceX to supply agency’s planned lunar space station

(CNN) - NASA has chosen SpaceX to carry cargo, experiments, and supplies to the Gateway Space Station in the latest step to move the Artemis program forward.

NASA announced Friday it plans to begin building the moon-orbiting space station in 2022.

The California-based company, SpaceX, was selected on Friday as the first U.S. commercial provider for the Gateway Logistics Services.

"Returning to the moon and supporting future space exploration requires affordable delivery of significant amounts of cargo," said SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell.

Gateway is a key part of NASA's Artemis exploration program.

The program plans to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024. The Artemis program, along with the Gateway Space Station, will provide new knowledge about the moon, the Earth and our solar system.

"This is an exciting new chapter for human exploration," said Mark Wiese, Deep Space Logistics manager at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA hopes to establish a sustainable, long-term human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

