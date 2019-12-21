NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted:

(AP) - The NBA has sent a proposal to teams calling for a 78-game regular season as well as an in-season tournament for all teams and a reseeding of the playoffs when the field is cut to the final four clubs.

A copy of the proposal was obtained by The Associated Press on Friday.

The plan laid out for teams calls for a play-in tournament to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences.

Players on the winning team in the in-season tournament would get a $1 million prize each.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 