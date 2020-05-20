NCWV accepts $10.5 million bid to create new terminal

The North Central West Virginia Airport announced that they approved a $10.5 million bid to begin earth-moving for a new terminal Wednesday afternoon, following the Benedum Airport Authority meeting.

The terminal will be built on 100 acres and will also be used for future development.

The bid was placed n by Wolfe's Excavating, and construction is expected to begin during the summer.

The president of the airport, David Hinkle said this development will help them to continue to grow and serve those that use their services.

"We are hoping this will bring more jobs," Hinkle said. "People come here daily from 22 different counties to go to work, and we also do 22 counties in two different states with people who fly out of this airport," he said. "We serve a huge area and it's an important part of this part of the state."

The full project will cost over $14 million. Hinkle said the extra money needed for the construction will come from the airport and local government.