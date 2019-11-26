Natural Resources Police: Ellamore Fire Chief sets fire to land in Upshur County

The Ellamore Fire Chief has been accused of setting fire to land in March.

According to the criminal complaint, Jamie Pugh set fire to land of someone else along Little Sand Run Road around March 30. Pugh drove up and down the road in his red Dodge Durango just after 2 p.m.

Pugh stopped and got out of his truck, according to court documents. About 16 seconds later, smoke started from the spot where he stopped and exited his truck.

The fire was called into 911 at 2:22 p.m., according to the complaint.

Between March 30 and November 13, Pugh called Forestry and admitted to them that he had seen the homeowners' video and that was his truck in the video, according to Natural Resources Police.

Pugh said that he was having vehicle problems and his truck started the fire, NRP officers say. He also said the reason for turning around was kids playing by the abandon house (which caught on fire) and a loud boom.

NRP officers questioned Pugh on Nov. 13, and he admitted to starting the fire with a lighter for unknown reasons.

Pugh has been charged with setting fire to lands of another.

5 News has reached out to Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department for comment.