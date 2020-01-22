Names of victim and suspect released in Mingo County, W.Va shooting death

UPDATE 1/22/20 @ 10:01 a.m.

The Mingo County Sheriff released the name of a man who was shot and killed along Hell Creek Road near Delbarton Tuesday, as well as the name of the suspect in the case.

A man died Tuesday in a shooting in the Hell Creek area of Delbarton, West Virginia, in Mingo County.

According to Sheriff James Smith, James Gannon was shot and killed.

Sheriff Smith says Donald Marcum will be charged Wednesday with second degree murder.

According to Sheriff Smith, Gannon stopped at Marcum's home and stole some items. Marcum then followed Gannon's car in an effort to get his property back.

Marcum and Gannon both stopped at a separate location where neither lived.

Sheriff Smith says Marcum had already pulled his gun out when Gannon drew his gun.

Marcum then shot and killed Gannon.

According to Sheriff Smith, Gannon was driving a stolen vehicle.

UPDATE 1/21/20 @ 6:45 p.m.

