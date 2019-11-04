Nardelli Audiology teams up with the SHP Foundation to provide peace and

Nardelli Audiology has teamed up with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Foundation to provide peace and comfort this holiday season.

According to a press release from Nardelli Audiology, they will donate to the SHP Foundation on behalf of every person who schedules a hearing test in November and December. Those who purchase hearing instruments will have their donation amount doubled.

The SHP Foundation is a non-profit group of volunteers whose mission is to create high quality, comfortable beds for children and families in local West Virginia communities.