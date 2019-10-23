National Drug Take Back Day is accepting vaping devices this year



Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to get unused and unwanted prescription medications off the streets and out of the drug dealing circulation.

This year is the 18th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, but it is the first year vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted.

The DEA says they are committed to safely disposing of vaping devices and substances and this choice is an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially amongst America's youth.

The DEA says vaping products will be taken, except any devices containing lithium-ion batteries. However, on many of the devices the batteries can be removed.

Prescription Take Back Day will be October 26 and West Virginia will have 115 collection sites.

Attorney General Morisey said "This critically important event gets potentially dangerous drugs off the streets and gets rid of expired medications. We strongly urge everyone to participate so these dangerous drugs do not fall into the wrong hands"

Last year, Drug take-back day was a success with almost 6,000 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs in total.

And this year hopes are high that vaping products are taken to any of the drop-off locations including the Kroger on Earl L. Core Road in Morgantown.

A pharmacist of that Kroger said the process is very simple, those wanting to donate their prescription medications just need to bring them to any of the drop-off locations. He also said a police officer will be at every participating location.