National Geographic puts out learning tools to help teachers and parents during pandemic

After Governor Jim Justice officially closed schools for the remainder of the academic school year, National Geographic created a free digital resource to help provide learning tools in households.

A child colors a page from the National Geographic Safari project while at home while on quarantine during Covid-19. (Rebecca Hale, National Geographic)

The Editor in Chief of National Geographic Kids, Rachel Buchholz, said that the new tool they are providing to teachers and parents is called NatGeo@Home.

“There are science experiments, backyard activities, reference articles, quizzes, we even have videos of national geographic explorers," Buchholz said. "Anything kids need to keep them educated and inspired and entertained throughout the day," she said.

The hub includes a neighborhood safari in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

“We feel like it’s important to celebrate earth day," Buchholz said. "Even now in these unprecedented times, we want families to really take comfort in the world and be inspired by the world around them,” she said.

Buchholz said these learning tools can be used even after Earth day, including the neighborhood safari where kids are asked to print their favorite animals.

While they are busy coloring away, they can continue learning cool facts about their favorite animal or others online.

Once they’ve finished coloring, they can place their finished artwork on a door or window that’s visible to the rest of the neighborhood and continue the learning adventure while taking safety precautions during the pandemic.

“We really truly believe that if kids truly understand the world and see how amazing it is, then they’ll want to protect it,” Buchholz said.

NatGeo@Home does have activities for older kids as well. To find out more visit their website https://www.nationalgeographic.com/family/at-home-education-resources/.