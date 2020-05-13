W.Va. National Guard adds area hospitals to flyover lineup

The W.Va. Air National Guard adds Morgantown's Ruby Memorial Hospital and Clarksburg's Highland-Clarksburg Hospital to its flyover lineup which will honor healthcare workers.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 and is part of Operation American Resolve taking place across the nation to honor those fighting at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 167th Airlift Wing will be flying over J.W. Ruby Hospital-WVU Medicine in Morgantown around 11:25 a.m. and over Highland-Clarksburg Hospital in Clarksburg at around 12:10 p.m.

Attendees are asked to continue to practice social distancing guidelines when enjoying the display.

Flight times are approximate.

