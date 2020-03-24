West Virginia National Guard taking precautionary measures to ensure servicemember safety

West Virginia National Guard leadership are taking extra precautionary steps to ensure the safety of service members while simultaneously coordinating and accomplishing missions across the mountain state.

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, in a statement, says some training activities have been cancelled or rescheduled in the wake of the pandemic.

Leadership are following directives from the Department of Defense restricting travel. But, they are also focused on providing active support and response efforts across the state.

Soldiers and Airman have been instructed to remain calm, practice proper hygiene and social distancing.

Leadership are also taking a "leaning forward" approach to operations. They are planning and deploying response efforts around the state in response to the virus.

As for servicemembers that are deployed, unit leadership are keeping close contact with them and working with families of deployed service members to ensure they are safe and their needs are met.