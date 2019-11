West Virginia Natural Resources Police responded to active wildfires in the Smoke Hole area of Grant and Pendleton Counties Thursday.

According to NRP's Facebook page, officers have been on the scene since early Thursday morning.

Around 2,000 acres of forest land have been burnt, according to NRP. Hunters were evacuated early morning.

NRP is advising hunters to stay out of the area until further notice.

