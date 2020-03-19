Natural resources police agility tests canceled in WVa

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources canceled physical agility tests scheduled April 3 and 4 for people interested in becoming a police officer for the agency.

Applicants were to report to the South Charleston Community Center for the tests, but the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release Wednesday that the tests were called off because the center is closed. The center closed Wednesday until further notice due to the coronavirus threat, the city said on its Facebook page.

Police officers in the agency’s Law Enforcement Section have full law enforcement authority statewide and are responsible for enforcing all state laws and rules. Their primary role is protecting the state’s natural resources, the division said.